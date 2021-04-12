ORWIGSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Two people got into a fight after a road rage confrontation on a Pennsylvania road, and one died after he was stabbed multiple times, state police said.

Police in Schuylkill County said the two were in a sedan and a truck both heading south on Route 61, and they left their vehicles and “engaged in a physical confrontation” Monday in West Brunswick Township.

Police said one produced a knife and stabbed the other multiple times. The victim, identified as 38-year-old George Marcincin of Orwigsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner’s office.

State police called to the scene at 2 p.m. Monday said the sedan driver had left but was pulled over after a short pursuit by Orwigsburg police. The driver was taken into custody and transferred to state police in Schuylkill Haven.

No charges were immediately announced. Police said they are investigating and are asking anyone with additional information to contact the station.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.