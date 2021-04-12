SELMA, Ala. (AP) - Two Alabama teenagers have been arrested in a shootout that killed a third.

Amari Bonner, 17, a Selma High School student, was a rear-seat passenger in a car from which another passenger shot at a pedestrian on Saturday, Selma police told WSFA-TV. Officers said the pedestrian fired back, hitting Bonner.

Bonner died at a hospital.

The 15-year-old accused of shooting first faces a felony murder charge in Bonner’s death, and the 16-year-old pedestrian has been charged with capital murder, police said.

Selma police detective Sgt. Ray Blanks said investigators don’t know the motive.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.