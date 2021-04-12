ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - Two separate police shootings in the northern Illinois community of Rockford over the weekend left one man dead and another injured, authorities said.

According to the Rockford Register Star, the first shooting happened on at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies had responded to a domestic disturbance when, according to a news release, the “situation escalated to an officer involved shooting.”

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital, where he died. His name has not been released. A deputy suffered injuries that were not life threatening but no other details have been provided.

Then on Sunday night, a Rockford Police officer shot a 19-year-old man. The man’s injuries were not considered life threatening. No other details about that shooting have been provided.

Both shootings are being investigated by the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force, which investigates police use of force and in-custody deaths.

Authorities scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon to discuss the shootings.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.