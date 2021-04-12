ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police say one armed man showed up for a planned white supremacist rally in downtown Albuquerque.

Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos Jr. says police had prepared Sunday for the possibility of a huge turnout but it never materialized.

Authorities say an armed man, accompanied by two women and two children, nearly came to blows with a few hundred counter-protesters at Civic Plaza.

Gallegos says officers moved all five into the Albuquerque Convention Center to defuse the situation.

No arrests were made but police issued a court summons to the armed man on one charge of child endangerment.

Gallegos says officers also responded to a fight in Civic Plaza. One person was injured but declined medical treatment or to press charges.

