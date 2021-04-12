Rep. Andrew Clyde announced Monday he will challenge in federal court House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s requirement that lawmakers pass through metal detectors to enter the House chamber.

The Georgia Republican said he was fined $5,000 for refusing to go through the metal detector and the House ethics committee rejected his appeal of the fine.

“This now provides the legal standing which I needed to challenge this unconstitutional resolution,” Mr. Clyde said.

Mrs. Pelosi‘s rules also are selectively enforced, he said, noting that video footage shows Ms. Pelosi bypassing the detectors. She was not fined for the offense.

“While my team and I continue to await an announcement of a fine levied on the speaker, we are preparing for the next stage of this fight. I will take my case to federal court where I am confident justice will be served,” Mr. Clyde said.

A first offense receives a fine of $5,000 while a second offense can earn a fine of up to $10,000.

Rep. Louie Gohmert, Texas Republican, was also fined $5,000 for going around the machines.

The mandate that metal detectors placed outside the House chamber be used by lawmakers before they come to vote came after the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to beef up security.

Ms. Pelosi has not said how long the metal detectors will be in place.

