President Biden will nominate Tucson, Arizona’s police chief to head Homeland Security’s border agency and will tap an immigrant-rights lawyer to lead the department’s legal immigration agency, the White House said Monday.

Chris Magnus, chief of police in Tucson, was described as a “progressive police leader” who is qualified to take on the border role because of his current city’s proximity to Mexico. He would lead Customs and Border Protection, which oversees the Border Patrol and the air, land and sea ports of entry.

Ur Jaddou, named to lead U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, was the chief counsel for the agency during the Obama years and led the Biden transition team for Homeland Security.

Before her time in the Obama administration, she was a key lawyer for Democrats on Capitol Hill on immigration.

Both Ms. Jaddou and Mr. Magnus are children of immigrants.

The White House said Mr. Biden will also nominate John Tien to be deputy secretary, the No. 2 job, at the full Homeland Security Department. Mr. Tien was an Army colonel and then an aide in the Obama White House’s National Security Council.

No nominee was announced for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the deportation agency.

