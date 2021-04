KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) - In a story published April 11, 2021, The Associated Press reported that no trial was held for the killing of a Rwandan government critic in South Africa. The story should have made clear that South African officials issued arrest warrants for two Rwandan men suspected of involvement in the killing, but they were not extradited so no trial has been held.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.