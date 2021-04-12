Rep. Dan Kildee said Monday he sought treatment for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as a result of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In an interview with MSNBC, the Michigan Democrat said he felt “fine” immediately following the attack, but he started to experience an “emotional and physical reaction” after seeing the images of the riot.

“I had a lot of tension in my chest, my breathing was difficult. I became really irritable,” Mr. Kildee said.

He said a fellow congressman recommended Dr. Jim Gordon, a psychiatrist who specializes in trauma. The psychiatrist immediately recognized the signs of PTSD, Mr. Kildee said.

Dr. Gordon, who also appeared in the interview, compared the congressman’s experiences to those who’ve served in war zones.

“I’ve worked in war zones and post-war, post-disaster situations, after-school shootings and with war-traumatized vets. And what Dan was experiencing as he talked about it is what people experience,” Dr. Gordon told the news outlet.



Mr. Kildee said his sessions and mediation techniques are helping him cope with the trauma from the riot.

“This is not something I ever expected to experience,” he said.

