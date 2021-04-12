WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A detention deputy doing his regular early morning rounds discovered an inmate trying to break a hole to an outer cell window at the county jail in Wichita, authorities said Monday.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the deputy noticed paper covering part of the window at about 2:05 a.m. Friday and instructed the inmate to remove it so he could examine the window. He found damage to the window about six inches in diameter and immediately removed the inmate from the cell.

The inmate had broken the first several layers of glass, but had not yet broken through to the outside of the building.

A hole of this size would have provided an access point to introduce contraband into the facility, the sheriff’s office said.

The inmate, who officials did not identify, is being held on a first-degree murder charge. A case for felony criminal damage to property has been presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

Officials credited the deputy’s attention to detail and quick action for keeping the inmate from gaining access to the outside.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.