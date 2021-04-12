President Biden is expected to name his nominees to oversee federal cybersecurity policy on Monday, including the nation’s first cyber director, according to reports.

The appointments come as lawmakers are confused about who in the federal government is accountable for cybersecurity and what cybersecurity officials are doing to improve the nation’s cyber defenses.

The selection of new cybersecurity leadership will immediately face two major cyber intrusions afflicting the public and private sectors, namely the SolarWinds hack of computer network management software and the Microsoft Exchange servers hack. The U.S. government has identified Russia as the likely culprit of the SolarWinds hack compromising nine federal agencies, while Microsoft has said China-based cyberattackers preyed on its Exchange servers.

Mr. Biden is set to name former National Security Agency Deputy Director John C. Inglis as the nation’s first national cyber director and former NSA official Jen Easterly to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), according to The Washington Post.

Much remains to be determined about the job responsibilities of the national cyber director. Congress created the Senate-confirmed “National Cyber Director” position in a 2020 defense bill, and it has remained open in advance of Mr. Biden’s anticipated appointment. He previously selected Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, to oversee the federal government’s response to the SolarWinds hack.

The federal government’s handling of the ongoing cyber problems has befuddled lawmakers. Last week, Sens. Gary Peters, Michigan Democrat, and Rob Portman, Ohio Republican, wrote to the Office of Management and Budget, requesting a “list of roles and responsibilities for federal cybersecurity” so that lawmakers would understand who is accountable and responsible for cybersecurity across the agencies of the federal government.

