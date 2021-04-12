The officer who shot and killed a Black man in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday has been identified by authorities.

According to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension press release, the officer was Officer Kim Potter.

The Bureau said Officer Potter is a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

“Further personnel data are not public from the BCA under Minnesota law during an active investigation,” the Bureau said in its release, posted on its site.

Officer Potter shot Daunte Wright following a traffic stop during which, according to video footage, she tried to taser Wright but grabbed the wrong weapon and shot him instead.

Black Lives Matter and other demonstrators protested outside the Brooklyn Center police department and were, according to a tweet from Operation Safety Net, “launching bottles, fireworks, bricks and other projectiles at public safety officials.”

Officer Potter has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard in all police shootings, though there already were numerous calls to fire her by Monday evening, including from the city’s mayor.

