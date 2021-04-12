AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Maine lawmaker has introduced a proposal to limit annoying text messages from political campaigns and advocacy groups.

Democratic Sen. Joe Rafferty of Kennebunk put the proposal before the Maine Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee. He said he was motivated to make the proposal after he was “barraged on a daily basis with text, spam calls and emails” last fall.

Rafferty’s proposal is designed to “change the rules of engagement, consent and personal data shared between groups who participate in mass text campaigns and those they are sending texts to,” the Maine Legislature Senate Majority Office said in a statement.

The proposal has been subject to a public hearing and will face more consideration in committee.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.