Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had nothing to say to reporters who asked for his reaction Monday to former President Donald Trump calling him a “dumb son of a b——.”

Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, didn’t respond to a question at the Capitol about Mr. Trump‘s criticism of him, which was delivered during a Republican National Committee donor retreat in Florida over the weekend.

Mr. Trump took credit for Mr. McConnell‘s margin of victory in his reelection last fall.

“Did he ever say thank you to me?” the former president said “No. I hired his wife [as transportation secretary]. Did he ever say thank you to me? No.”

The former president also said of Mr. McConnell that “a real leader” would not have accepted the results of the 2020 election. Mr. Trump has alleged widespread election irregularities.

Mr. Trump referred to Mr. McConnell as a “stone cold loser.”

