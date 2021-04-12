NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two teenagers have been shot multiple times in New Orleans, police said.

A 16-year-old boy died at the scene, and a 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police said in a news release that the shootings happened about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Forum Boulevard and Duane Road. That is in the Little Woods neighborhood in the eastern part of the city.

The 15-year-old ran from the scene of the shooting, and emergency workers picked him up a few blocks away. He remained hospitalized Monday, police said.

The Orleans Parish coroner on Monday was not yet releasing the name of the teenager who was killed.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.