NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) - Police in North Las Vegas say they believe a man found dead near a bus stop early Monday was hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene.

Officer Alexander Cuevas said the man’s body was found a little after 1 a.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard near Belmont Street and the Poker Palace Casino.

Cuevas said the identity of the man, believed to be in his late 40s, will be made public by the Clark County coroner.

Investigators were reviewing video images of the area to try to identify the vehicle and driver involved in the incident, the police spokesman said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.