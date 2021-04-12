PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (AP) - A man who stabbed three family members during a dispute at a southern New Jersey home is now facing aggravated assault charges, authorities said.

Pleasantville police responded to the home around 5 a.m. Saturday after someone approached an officer in the department’s parking lot to report a domestic disturbance. The officer went to the house and saw Maynor Moreno-Mejia, 37, running from the residence, authorities said.

The three stabbing victims - two men and a woman - were soon found in the house. One man was stabbed in the neck and remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition, while the other was treated for lacerations to his arms and hands. The woman had a cut on her upper arm and defensive wounds.

Authorities have not said what sparked the dispute that led to the stabbings.

Moreno-Mejia faces three counts of aggravated assault, a single obstruction count and weapons offenses. It wasn’t known Monday if he’s retained an attorney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.