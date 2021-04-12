By - Associated Press - Monday, April 12, 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Providence police are investigating a homicide in the city that occurred Sunday night, police said Monday.

The killing occurred on Atlantic Avenue in the city’s Elmwood section, police said in a brief statement.

No other details, including the victim’s name or the cause of death, were made public.

There was no word on any arrests.

The department has scheduled a news conference for later in the day to release more information.

