BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - Police in southwestern Missouri are investigating after a mushroom hunter found human skeletal remains in a wooded area in Branson over the weekend.

The remains were found Saturday near State Highway 248, Springfield television station KYTV reported. Branson police and the Taney County coroner confirmed the remains are human.

Police said they have one active missing person investigation, but that the remains found don’t appear to be connected to that case. Local detectives are checking with other state and federal officials in an effort to identify the remains, police said.

