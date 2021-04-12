White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that increasing the U.S. corporate tax rate to pay for President Biden’s infrastructure proposals is “open to negotiation.”

“It’s all open to negotiation,” Ms. Psaki told reporters at the White House.

She had been asked whether Mr. Biden is set on raising the corporate tax rate as a way to pay for his spending plans or if there’s room for negotiation.

Mr. Biden wants to increase the corporate rate from 21% to 28% but has signaled he’s open to compromise.

Republicans have said the rate hike would kill jobs. Sen. Joe Manchin III, West Virginia Democrat, has floated an increase to 25%.

Ms. Psaki said Mr. Biden thinks increasing the corporate tax rate is an “entirely reasonable” way to pay for parts of the $2.3 trillion package.

She mentioned user fees as another idea that’s been floated. Some lawmakers have suggested passing a “miles driven tax” as a way to pay for repairs to bridges and roads.

“The president doesn’t feel that we should pay for this package on the backs of the American people, but he is certainly eager to hear ideas from Democrats and Republicans on alternatives,” Ms. Psaki said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.