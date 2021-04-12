One of the members of the Squad called for the abolition of the police and is “done” with people who think otherwise.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Michigan Democrat, said the killing of Daunte Wright by police in Minnesota was no accident, as authorities there have said, but “murder.”

“It wasn’t an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist. Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence,” she claimed in a Monday evening Twitter post.

She concluded her emphatic tweet by calling for the abolition of both the police and jails.

“No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed,” she declared.

To emphasize her point that the police are inherently violent and no disagreement with her is possible, she declared that “I am done with those who condone government funded murder.”

