SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - A man is suspected of fatally shooting his wife and barricading himself in their Scottsdale home before turning a gun on himself, police said Monday.

The names and ages of the couple haven’t been released yet.

Police said the hours-long standoff began around 5 p.m. Sunday when officers were called to the couple’s home and found a woman with gunshot wounds in front of the house.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where police said she was pronounced dead.

Officers tried to make contact with the woman’s husband inside the home, but he didn’t respond.

A SWAT team eventually made its way inside around 10:45 p.m. and found the man dead from what police said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

