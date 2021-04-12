MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont state trooper who shot at a vehicle while trying to arrest the driver in West Haven last year will not face charges, the attorney general’s office said Monday.

The office said it has reviewed the incident and will not prosecute Trooper Craig Roland.

Troopers responded to a family disturbance at a farm on Dec. 6, 2020, and determined there was probable cause to arrest Reginald Book, officials said. Book, 70, was operating a small transport bus and refused to cooperate or get out of the vehicle, the attorney general’s office said. Police placed road spike strips in the front and back of the vehicle to keep him from leaving the property. As a trooper tried to reposition one of the strips, Book drove toward him, the attorney general’s office said. Roland then fired four rounds at Book’s vehicle.

None hit Book and his vehicle did not hit the trooper.

Book pleaded not guilty last year to second-degree attempted murder, as well as one felony count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and trespass into an occupied home. He also pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, resisting arrest and simple assault on a protected person which caused bodily injury, the Rutland Herald reported.

