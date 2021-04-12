Former President Donald Trump on Monday said it would be “ironic” if Democrats pack the Supreme Court with new justices, given the current members declined to hear any challenges over the 2020 presidential election.

“Our politically correct Supreme Court will get what they deserve — an unconstitutionally elected group of Radical Left Democrats who are destroying our Country,” Mr. Trump said in a statement.

He said 19 states brought legal challenges before the high court contesting the November election results but the justices refused to hear the cases.

“If and when this happens, I hope the Justices remember the day they didn’t have courage to do what they should have done for America,” Mr. Trump said.

President Biden announced Friday he was creating a commission to study possible changes to the Supreme Court including adding more justices to the nine-member bench.

The panel, created by executive order, will examine “the length of service and turnover of justices on the Court; the membership and size of the Court; and the Court’s case selection, rules, and practices,” the White House announced.

The commission is supposed to produce a report within 180 days of its first public meeting.

Liberal activists have ramped up a pressure campaign to get Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who pushed back this week against packing the court, to retire so Mr. Biden can pick a replacement.

Justice Breyer, a Clinton-appointee, said expanding the court could erode trust.

Mr. Trump said conservatives are “helpless” in their fight, blasting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, who Mr. Trump blames for not contesting the 2020 election results.

“With leaders like Mitch McConnell, they are helpless to fight. He didn’t fight for the Presidency, and he won’t fight for the Court,” Mr. Trump said.

