MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Two men who suffered gunshot wounds were found dead following a crash at a Minneapolis intersection early Monday, according to police.

Metro Transit police were dispatched to the intersection about 2 a.m. and found two cars. Officers found one man who was dead in one of the cars and said that he had been shot.

Police say no one was in the other car. But, other officers responding to the scene found a man down in the middle of the road about a block away. He was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Crime Lab personnel responded to collect evidence. Homicide detectives arrived to begin their investigation.

