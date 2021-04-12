WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) - Police were investigating a shooting in Waterbury over the weekend that left four men injured.

Officers responding to a weapons complaint near Gasparri Lane early Saturday found blood trails and evidence of gunfire, a Waterbury police spokesperson said Monday.

The officers found two shooting victims, one man with a wound to the upper thigh and one who had been shot in the buttocks, police said.

Two additional victims were located at a nearby hospital, police said. One had been shot in the hand and the other in the abdomen, they said.

None of the victims’ injuries were considered life-threatening, police said. Police have made no arrests.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.