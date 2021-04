PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities in West Virginia are investigating a weekend fire that killed two people in Princeton.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office said on Twitter that the victims of Saturday’s fire were a 56-year-old female and a 36-year-old male. Their names were not immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined and is under investigation.

