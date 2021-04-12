The White House didn’t knock down a report Monday that President Biden is preparing to nominate Cindy McCain, widow of the late Sen. John McCain, to a coveted ambassadorship in Europe.

“There is an ongoing process on ambassadors,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “The president has not made the decision about the vast majority of his ambassadorial nominations…”

Politico reported that Mr. Biden is preparing to name Mrs. McCain for U.S. ambassador to the U.N. World Food Program, a mission based in Rome.

Mrs. McCain, 66, endorsed Mr. Biden last year in Arizona, and he became the first Democratic presidential nominee to carry the state since Bill Clinton in 1996.

She is reportedly undergoing a background check for the post. Mrs. McCain has worked on world hunger issues as chair of the McCain Institute board of trustees.

