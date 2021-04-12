The White House said Monday that the U.S. had no role in the attack on an Iranian nuclear facility that Tehran has blamed on Israel.

“The U.S. was not involved in any manner,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “We have nothing to add on speculation about the causes or impact…”

Iran blamed Israel on Monday for the attack on its underground Natanz nuclear facility that damaged its centrifuges — sabotage that imperils ongoing talks over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal and brings a shadow war between the two countries into the light.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but Israeli media widely reported that the country had orchestrated a devastating cyberattack that caused a blackout at the nuclear facility.

The extent of the damage remains unclear, but a former Iranian official said the assault set off a fire while a spokesman mentioned a “possible minor explosion.”

The attack also further strains relations between the U.S., which under President Joseph R. Biden is now negotiating in Vienna to reenter the nuclear accord, and Israel, whose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to stop the deal at all costs.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

