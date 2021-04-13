WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the shootings of four men in Waterbury, police said.

Jesus Carillo Fernandez was arrested Monday in the shootings near Gasparri Lane, a Waterbury police spokesperson said.

Police said four men were injured in the shootings early Saturday. One victim was shot in the upper thigh, one was shot in the buttocks, one was shot in the hand and one was shot in the abdomen, they said. None of the victims’ injuries were considered life-threatening.

Fernandez was arrested in Bridgeport on charges including four counts of assault, illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle and illegal discharge of a weapon. He was being held on $350,0000 bond.

It wasn’t clear if Fernandez had an attorney who could speak for him.

