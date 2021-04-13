BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Two men operating an Alabama business have been arrested and accused of practicing medicine without a license, officials said.

William Timothy Rogers, 53, and Steven Douglas Elliott, 40, were arrested for the felony charge following a search warrant of their Birmingham business, WaveTech Therapy, news outlets reported.

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners said the arrests were the result of a joint investigation between the board the U.S. Secret Service Birmingham Cyber Fraud Task Force and the Homewood Police Department.

WaveTech Therapy offered treatment for erectile dysfunction, chronic pain and neuropathy, according to the website.

The board said additional charges may be filed.

“The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect patients from the unlawful and fraudulent practice of medicine in this state,” Board Executive Director William Perkins said.

It’s unclear whether Rogers or Elliott had an attorney who would comment on their behalf.

