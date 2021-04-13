BOSTON (AP) - A Massachusetts woman faces multiple charges for allegedly running a prostitution business out of the day spa she owns, state authorities said Tuesday.

Geralda De Matos Garland, 57, of Revere, pleaded not guilty Monday in Chelsea District Court to trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, money laundering and conspiracy, according to a statement from the state attorney general’s office.

Bail was set at $50,000. If she makes bail she is subject to GPS monitoring and must surrender her passport.

Garland owned and set up Crystal’s Day Spa in Revere as a front for human trafficking, according to the attorney general’s office.

She posted online advertisements offering sex, arranged sexual appointments with buyers, and collected fees for doing so, authorities said.

The number at Crystal’s Day Spa was not in service on Tuesday. It was not clear who represented her in court.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for May 11.

