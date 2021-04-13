President Biden reportedly will pull all remaining U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11, blowing past a May 1 deadline set by his predecessor while also fulfilling his own campaign pledge to wind down the longest war in American history.

The roughly 2,500 American forces in the country were supposed to leave by May 1 under a deal former President Trump struck with the Taliban last year. Instead, Mr. Biden will withdraw those troops by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks that led to the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan two decades ago.

The Washington Post first reported the decision, citing unnamed administration officials. Mr. Biden is expected to announce the plan on Wednesday.

Republicans slammed the move and said it will embolden the Taliban, which holds as much territory today as it did in the lead-up to the 9/11 attacks and has threatened to attack American personnel if they stay beyond May 1.

“I am shocked and extremely concerned by reports of President Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by September. This will mean we are not leaving a residual force to address the counterterrorism threats emanating from Afghanistan, abandoning our Afghan partners during critical peace negotiations, and allowing the Taliban a total victory despite their failure to fulfill their commitments under our agreement,” said Rep. Michael McCaul, Texas Republican and ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

In exchange for the removal of U.S. forces, the Taliban agreed to hold direct talks with the Afghan government and to permanently break all ties with terrorist groups such as al Qaeda, among other conditions. Virtually all observers believe the insurgent group has failed to live up to its commitments under the agreement.

Still, some lawmakers say Mr. Biden is right to finally get the U.S. out of Afghanistan, a goal he shared with Mr. Trump.

“After 20 years, thousands of lives lost, and trillions of dollars spent, we are finally bringing home our troops from Afghanistan. President Biden campaigned on this popular policy and is now delivering on that promise,” said Rep. Ro Khanna, California Democrat.

