President Biden will pull all remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, blowing past a May 1 deadline set by his predecessor while also fulfilling his own campaign pledge to wind down the longest war in American history.

Administration officials said that the roughly 2,500 American forces still in the country will withdraw by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks that led to the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan two decades ago. Those troops were supposed to leave by May 1 under a deal former President Trump struck with the Taliban last year, but Mr. Biden in recent weeks had given indications that the date was unrealistic and would be logistically difficult to achieve.

But the insurgent Taliban — which has largely refrained from attacking American forces since it signed the peace deal with Mr. Trump in February 2020 — has threatened to resume violence against U.S. troops after May 1. The White House on Tuesday warned the Taliban not to target Americans.

“We have told the Taliban in no uncertain terms that any attacks on U.S. troops as we undergo a safe and orderly withdrawal will be met with a forceful response. At this point we have discussed the drawdown with our NATO allies and operational partners,” a senior administration official said Tuesday. “We will remain in lockstep with them as we undergo this operation. We went in together, adjusted together and now we will prepare to leave together.”

Officials also said they have been in direct consultation with NATO about the future of the multinational military coalition stationed in Afghanistan. There are just under 10,000 troops in Afghanistan, according to NATO figures, and the force includes service members from Britain, Germany, Poland, Turkey, Australia, and dozens of other countries.

The Washington Post first reported the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan. Mr. Biden is expected to announce the plan Wednesday.

Republicans slammed the move and said it will embolden the Taliban, which holds as much territory today as it did in the lead-up to the 9/11 attacks.

“I am shocked and extremely concerned by reports of President Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by September. This will mean we are not leaving a residual force to address the counterterrorism threats emanating from Afghanistan, abandoning our Afghan partners during critical peace negotiations, and allowing the Taliban a total victory despite their failure to fulfill their commitments under our agreement,” said Rep. Michael McCaul, Texas Republican and ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Sen. James Inhofe, Oklahoma Republican and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, called the move “outrageous” and said the administration should pursue a purely “conditions-based” exit plan from Afghanistan.

In exchange for the removal of U.S. forces, the Taliban has agreed to hold direct talks with the Afghan government, to permanently break all ties with terrorist groups such as al Qaeda, and to reduce violence across the country. Virtually all observers believe the insurgent group has failed to live up to its commitments. The Taliban and Afghan government have held historic, in-person negotiations, but those meetings have failed to produce a firm agreement on what the future of Afghanistan will look like.

Still, some lawmakers say Mr. Biden is right to finally get the U.S. out of Afghanistan, a goal he shared with Mr. Trump.

“After 20 years, thousands of lives lost, and trillions of dollars spent, we are finally bringing home our troops from Afghanistan. President Biden campaigned on this popular policy and is now delivering on that promise,” said Rep. Ro Khanna, California Democrat.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.