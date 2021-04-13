Federal officials urged states to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday after six recipients experienced a “rare and severe type of blood clot,” complicating the U.S. rollout.

All six cases occurred in women between ages 18 and 48. Symptoms showed up six to 13 days after vaccination with the one-shot vaccine that’s been given to nearly 7 million people in the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a joint statement.

The report is the first known instance of a possible adverse reaction to the J&J version. Europe has been roiled by reports of a potential link between clots and the two-dose AstraZeneca vaccine, which also uses an adenovirus platform but is not identical to the J&J vaccine.

The CDC said it will convene its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to discuss the cases and their significance. Officials stressed that instances of clotting remain “extremely rare.”

The New York Times, citing federal officials, reported one woman died from the clotting, and another is in serious condition.

The news sparked immediate fears about vaccine skepticism becoming worse. Many questioned whether it made sense to put a key vaccine on the shelf because of six cases out of 6.8 million recipients, as the nation races against aggressive variants of the coronavirus.

Others, including high-profile expert Dr. Ashish Jha, said the move will instill confidence in safety-monitoring processes.

“While unfortunate, it’s the right step. Central to vaccination success is ensuring people have confidence they are safe,” tweeted Dr. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” the company and CDC said. “This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.”

A common drug for clots, heparin, cannot be used in this situation so alternative treatments will be used.

The J&J vaccine is not in widespread circulation after manufacturing delays disrupted early shipments, but it was supposed to dramatically accelerate the campaign as a “one and done” vaccine.

The U.S. is administering more than 3 million shots of COVID-19 vaccine per day, on average.

Depending on how long the pause lasts, it is unclear if the J&J pause will disrupt Mr. Biden’s goal of having enough vaccine doses for every U.S. adult who wants them.

Mr. Biden announced the benchmark while touting a partnership between J&J and Merck that would ramp up production of the one-shot vaccine.

Messenger-RNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are doing the heavy lifting right now, accounting for over 95% of the 190 million shots administered to Americans so far.

Each of those vaccines requires two doses.

