GREENSBORO, Ga. (AP) - Georgia investigators say they believe a South Carolina truck driver died after being shot in a road rage incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday that 30-year-old Joseph Lee Briggs Jr. of Manning, South Carolina died Friday after being shot multiple times.

The tractor trailer that Briggs was driving wrecked around 6:45 a.m. on Interstate 20 near Greensboro, crossing from the westbound lanes across the eastbound lanes and into the woods.

Greene County sheriff’s deputies found Briggs had been shot and asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over the case.

No suspected shooter has been named and investigators are asking that anyone with information call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 706-453-3551 or GBI at 478-445-4173.

