Let us pause to remember and honor the “Ghost Army,” the top secret World War II-era Army unit that staged 20 daring and deceptive operations near the front lines of Europe.

The 23rd Headquarters Special Troops and the 3133rd Signal Service Company have been credited with saving some 30,000 lives through inventive operations which included inflatable tanks and aircraft, phony radio transmissions, phantom sound effects, dummy parachutists and fake airfields.

Some historic recognition is on the horizon for this imaginative and fearless force, which numbered about 1,100 back in the day. A bipartisan bill submitted six years ago to award the Ghost Army with the Congressional Gold Medal has achieved “a critical milestone” this week when the legislation garnered its 290th House sponsor — or two-thirds of the members. This ensures that the legislation will now garner consideration on the House floor.

“This year may finally be the year that these little-known but highly significant U.S. Army units get the honor and recognition they deserve by awarding them the Congressional Gold Medal. And with only about a dozen surviving Ghost Army veterans still living, the time is now to get this bill through Congress,” says Rick Beyer, president of the nonprofit Ghost Army Legacy Project which has advocated for the medal award and has produced both a handsome book and an award-winning film about the unit.

The bill was originally introduced by Reps. Annie Kuster, New Hampshire Democrat, and Chris Stewart, Utah Republican.

“Today, we would call what the Ghost Army did ‘psy-ops,’ or an early form of ‘deep fakes.’ Their deception techniques were incredibly creative and effective, but because their involvement was secret for so long, they haven’t got the recognition they deserve. The legislation to award the Ghost Army the Congressional Gold Medal will finally change that,” Mr. Beyer observes.

For more information about these stalwarts, visit GhostArmyLegacyProject.org or GhostArmy.com.

MEANWHILE AT HARVARD

A student publication at Harvard University offers a candid take on the liberal leanings of the faculty at that esteemed school, and the title of the report tells all: “An endangered species: The scarcity of Harvard’s conservative faculty.”

They’re pretty scarce.

The report reveals that just 3% of the teaching staff at Harvard identify themselves as conservatives, while 78% say they are liberal and 19% moderates. The survey of 236 faculty members was conducted Feb. 26 to March 5 by the Harvard Crimson, with the ideological demographics released April 9.

“While the University has made a concerted effort across the past decade to promote gender and racial diversity among its faculty, Harvard has not made any explicit attempts to bolster representation from across the ideological spectrum,” wrote Crimson staff writer Natalie L. Kahn, who also noted that a mere 7% of faculty members at Yale University said they were conservatives.

Her research also revealed that Harvard faculty donations to Democrats between 2017 and 2020 totaled $744,143, according to fillings with the Federal Election Commission, while donations to Republican campaigns and candidates amounted to $3,010 in the same period.

“The overwhelming majority of faculty on campuses nationwide have long fallen on the left of the political center. In a 2018 article for the right-leaning nonprofit advocacy group National Association of Scholars, economist Mitchell Langbert concluded that, excluding the two military colleges, the ratio of registered Democrats to Republicans among faculty at liberal arts colleges is 12.7 to 1,” Ms. Kahn wrote.

HOLA, GOP

It’s never to early to spread the word. Turning Point USA has organized a significant upcoming event in Phoenix for young Hispanic conservatives, appropriately titled Young Latino Leadership Summit.

Organization founder Charlie Kirk reports that the guest line-up includes Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas; Susana Martinez, former governor of New Mexico; Christopher Landau, former U.S. ambassador to Mexico; Art Del Cueto, vice president of the U.S. Border Patrol Council; Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, former Republican congressional hopeful and activist Anna Paulina Luna; city councilman and Mayor Pro Tem of Alvin, Texas Joel Castro; and Jesse Holgun, co-founder of LEXIT — an organization for Latinos interested in leaving the Democratic Party.

Students who attended the April 18 event will receive “first-class professional development and leadership training, and network with other attendees and organizations from all across the country,” Mr. Kirk advised.

FOXIFIED

Fox News was the highest ranked cable network of all last week, according to Nielsen Media Research with 2.2 million prime-time viewers, followed by MSNBC (1.6 million), HGTV (1.1 million), CNN (1 million) and TBS Network (986,000).

Prime-time host Tucker Carlson remains the ratings king with 3 million nightly viewers. “Media Buzz” host Howard Kurtz, by the way, aced his counterpart Brian Stelter, host of “Reliable Sources” on CNN. Mr. Kurtz enjoyed 1.3 million viewers compared to 923,000 who tuned in to see Mr. Stelter.

And for those of you who are following late-night host Greg Gutfeld‘s trajectory to stardom, here’s how he is doing with his new one-hour show that airs weeknights at 11 p.m. Eastern.

“The inaugural week of Fox News Channel’s new late night program ‘Gutfeld!’ topped NBC’s ‘Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,’ Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ and TBS’ ‘Conan,’ among other broadcast and cable late night programs. During its first full week, ‘Gutfeld!’ averaged 1,570,000 viewers,” the network said in a statement.

POLL DU JOUR

• 96% of U.S. adults agree that “mail is important.”

• 91% have a favorable opinion of the U.S. Postal Service

• 83% say they “enjoy” getting mail; 69% check their mail every day.

• 66% enjoy sending mail, 45% have visited a post office in the last month.

• 67% still get bills by mail, 29% pay bills by mail.

• 19% send greeting cards once a month or more; 17% sent personal letters.

Source: A U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General/NORC poll of 3,676 U.S. adults conducted OCT. 2-27 and released Friday.

