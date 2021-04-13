House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday invited President Biden to address a joint session of Congress on April 28.

The appearance would be Mr. Biden’s first speech before a joint session.

Mrs. Pelosi said she was inviting the president “to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”

The address would come just before Mr. Biden’s 100th day in office.

The White House had said recently they were still finalizing a date for the address.

Mr. Biden’s recent predecessors gave their initial speeches to Congress in February.

The timeline slipped this year as lawmakers instituted social distancing protocols in the House chamber due to the coronavirus pandemic.

House members and senators typically cram together in close proximity for joint sessions like the State of the Union Address.

