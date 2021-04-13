Vice President Kamala D. Harris said Tuesday that “folks will keep dying” if the U.S. doesn’t stamp out racial bias in law enforcement.

Referring to the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minnesota on Sunday, Ms. Harris said, “He should be alive today.”

“Our nation needs justice and healing, and law enforcement must be held to the highest standards of accountability,” she said at a White House event on Black maternal health. “At the same time, we know that folks will keep dying if we don’t fully address racial injustice and inequities in our country, from implicit bias to broken systems.”

Mr. Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop. Police said the officer who fired the fatal shot mistakenly thought she was firing her Taser instead of her gun.

A second night of protests and arrests roiled the city of Brooklyn Center, where the shooting took place.

The vice president told the victim’s family, “the president and I grieve with you as the nation grieves his loss. And we stand with you.”

