A Republican House member has an idea for preventing President Biden from tearing down former President Donald Trump’s border wall.

Make it a monument — or rather, a “donument.”

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, North Carolina Republican, announced Tuesday that he had introduced the Donument Act last week on the House floor.

“This bill would protect the southern border wall built by President Trump by creating a ‘Southern Border Wall National Monument,’” Mr. Cawthorn said on his Twitter account.

“This is the first step towards finishing the wall,” he said.

In a news release, he noted that the memorial designation would “give[] the monument permanent protection from alteration,” though it was unclear whether such a designation would also prevent the wall from being completed should Mr. Trump or some other wall-friendly Republican win the White House in 2024.

The chances of the bill passing in the Democratic-led House are minimal.

Nevertheless, Mr. Cawthorn praised the wall segments Mr. Trump was able to build as having “reduced drug and human trafficking, and throttled the flow of illegal immigration.”

“If Biden refuses to finish the wall, you can be sure that American patriots will do everything in their power to protect it,” he concluded.

