ALBANY, Ore. (AP) - A man accused of a bias crime and disorderly conduct in a dispute with a neighbor in Albany has been arrested, police said.

Joshua Grigo, 46, was arrested on the charges over the weekend, The Albany Democrat Herald reported.

According to Albany Police Capt. Brad Liles, the incident was reported Friday and law enforcement returned Saturday to collect video footage from the victim.

Children in the neighborhood had a disagreement and then parents intervened, police said. Grigo threatened another parent and made disparaging comments about the parent being of Mexican decent and about his sexuality, Liles said.

Liles confirmed the victim was in a same-sex relationship and the language constituted a bias crime.

The incident was caught on video and police say Grigo admitted to information seen on the video. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his case.

Albany Police Department’s Bias Liaison Officer will follow up with the family to offer assistance, police said.

