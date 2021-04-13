MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man who fired a gun into an outdoor card game has been charged with killing one of the players, authorities said.

Derrick Conway, 32, has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the May 2020 death of Freddie Sledge, 49, the Shelby County district attorney’s office said Monday.

Investigators said several men were playing cards at a table in a south Memphis field when Conway drove up, said something to one of the men and then began shooting.

Sledge was shot multiple times and died at a hospital. Investigators said he was not the intended target. Conway was arrested two weeks later.

Conway‘s arraignment is scheduled on Wednesday. It’s unclear whether Conway had an attorney.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.