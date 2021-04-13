Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Tuesday she wants Congress to honor police officers who have protected Americans from “domestic terrorists” in the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Georgia Republican said she has introduced a bill, H.R. 2446, that would award congressional gold medals to police who “put their lives on the line and fight back against Black Lives Matter terror.”

In a statement, Ms. Greene accused Black Lives Matter of having “launched a domestic terrorist campaign to burn down American cities, loot small businesses and murder citizens” since May 2020.

“In the face of this dangerous threat, our men and women in blue have stood strong by defending our streets, protecting storefronts and restoring order,” the first-year congresswoman continued.

“The heroic action of American law enforcement is the only force standing between us and total anarchy,” Ms. Greene added.

Ms. Greene said her bill would honor more than 2,000 law enforcement officers who have been injured on the job while responding to riots nationwide that she blames on Black Lives Matter activists.

Additionally, Ms. Greene‘s office said her bill would require the minting of gold medals to be given specifically to the police department in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Portland, Oregon.

Ms. Greene said her bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Yvette Harrell of New Mexico and Andy Harris of Maryland, both fellow Republicans.

Notably, Ms. Greene and Mr. Harris were among the dozen House Republicans who voted last month against a resolution to similarly honor police who responded to the attack on U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Black Lives Matter, or BLM, is an activist movement that emerged in 2013 after the murder trial held over the death of Trayvon Martin, an African American teenager, ended in an acquittal.

Activists involved with BLM have participated in protests held around the country in the years since, including nationwide demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.

Floyd, 46, a Black man, died while in police custody. Derek Chauvin, the White officer charged in his death, has been on trial during the last several weeks for charges of murder and manslaughter.

