The race for the GOP Senate nomination in Ohio is starting to get crowded.

Mike Gibbons, a businessman and former candidate, announced Tuesday he was seeking to be the party’s standard-bearer in the race for the seat that Sen. Rob Portman is vacating after deciding against running for reelection.

“I’m a businessman, not a politician,” Mr. Gibbons said in his announcement. “I’m blunt, plain-spoken, and I tell it like it is.”

“I’m running for Senate because this isn’t the time for career politicians or party insiders,” he said. “The last thing we need is another go-along-to-get-along rubber stamp in Washington.”

Mr. Gibbons enters a race featuring former state Treasurer Josh Mandel and former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken.

Democrats are holding out hope that they can flip the seat but face an uphill battle.

Former President Trump easily carried Ohio in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.