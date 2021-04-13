The police chief of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and the officer identified as the shooter of Daunte Wright have both resigned in the fallout from the deadly shooting and ensuing unrest.

Mayor Mike Elliott said at a Tuesday press conference that Officer Kim Potter and Chief Tim Gannon both tendered their resignations, shortly after city manager Curt Boganey was fired in the aftermath of the deadly shooting described by the chief as a tragic accident.

“The city council also passed a resolution yesterday in support of relieving the police chief and the officer who was involved in the shooting,” Mr. Elliott said. “As of this morning, we have received a resignation, a letter, from Officer Kim Potter. In addition to that, we have also received a letter of resignation from the police chief.”

He added: “I am hoping this will bring some calm to the community.”

Officer Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force, was shown on bodycam footage from Sunday’s traffic stop yelling, “Taser, Taser,” after which she appeared to shoot the 20-year-old Wright as he scuffled with police after jumping back into his car as they sought to take him into custody.

Chief Gannon described the shooting at Monday’s press conference as an “accidental discharge.”

The shooting of Mr. Wright, who was Black, triggered two nights of protests and unrest in the Minneapolis suburb, including the looting and vandalizing of at least 20 businesses.

“I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately,” Officer Potter wrote in a letter to city officials, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

