COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri state lawmaker exiled from the House Republican caucus over accusations of sexually and physically abusing his children years ago said Tuesday that he will step down.

Republican Rep. Rick Roeber in his resignation letter said he will resign Friday. Roeber did not cite any of the allegations against him in his letter of resignation. He said he needs to move out of state to be closer to family and cited that as the reason for his departure from the Legislature.

“In addition to my fiancés children and grandchildren, my mother is in a Memory Care Unit in the state where we are moving,” he wrote. “It is expedient and paramount that I be close to my mother and my brother and his family as she is in her waning years.”

He said he plans to move after he marries his fiancé.

Roeber also said he has accomplished his only legislative goals: voting on education bills and memorializing his late wife, former Republican Rep. Rebecca Roeber. She died in 2019, and her husband succeeded her.

Roeber’s adult children first spoke publicly of the abuse to the Kansas City Star, which published details in September 2020. Voters in suburban Kansas City elected Roeber in November 2020.

After his election, Roeber’s children wrote a letter begging now-Speaker Rob Vescovo to prevent him from serving.

“To think that this man would have a say over laws that impact thousands of children is just too much,” according to the letter signed by three of his children. “A man like this does not deserve the high honor of serving in our government. ”

House Republicans banned him from their caucus, and Vescovo and other House leaders promised an investigation into the claims against him.

Roeber submitted his resignation as the House Ethics Committee was meeting Tuesday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.