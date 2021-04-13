SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A southwestern Missouri letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service faces charges after police say he sexually assaulted a 78-year-old woman on his route.

Mark Poag, 59, was charged Friday with first-degree sodomy, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Police say Poag was delivering the woman’s mail one day in February when she invited him inside to drop it off. But police say instead of immediately leaving, Poag followed the woman to a bedroom and assaulted her.

Investigators said they used GPS data to determine Poag was at the victim’s house for nearly 20 minutes on the day of the assault.

The trauma of the attack led the woman to move to a different home, police said.

A publicly-listed telephone number for Poag could not be found Tuesday. A public relations representative for the U.S. Postal Service did not immediately respond to an email Tuesday asking whether Poag was still employed by the service.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.