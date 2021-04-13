Frank, the “free speech” platform being launched by My Pillow CEO Michael J. Lindell, plans to limit exactly how loose its users can be with their language when it goes live as soon as next week.

Mr. Lindell, whom Twitter banned from its platform for spreading misinformation about former President Trump‘s election loss, has said that Frank users will be able to “speak freely” on his service.

But in a new video previewing the platform, Mr. Lindell indicated Frank users will hardly be unfettered.

“You don’t get to use the four swear words: The c-word, the n-word, the f-word or God’s name in vain,” Mr. Lindell explained in the video.

“Free speech is not pornography. Free speech isn’t, ‘I’m going to kill you’,” Mr. Lindell added. “It’s very well defined in our mission statement.”

Discussing the rules during an interview Monday, Mr. Lindell told radio host Eric Metaxas that Frank will be a “Judeo-Christian platform” that operates on “biblical principles.”

Mr. Lindell, 59, has spoken about launching the platform, which he calls a combination of YouTube and Twitter, in the aftermath of being permanently suspended from the latter service in late January.

Twitter banned Mr. Lindell for violating its rules against posting false or misleading election information after he repeatedly spread bogus claims and conspiracy theories about the presidential race.

Mr. Lindell briefly evaded that ban afterward by posting from the official account for My Pillow, the Minnesota-based bedding company he runs. Twitter subsequently banned that account as well.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, is planning on launching a social media service of his own, one of his advisers said recently. Mr. Lindell, a friend of the former president, said they will not compete with one another.

