COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who died after he was shot by police and hospital security officers following an altercation in an Ohio hospital emergency room.

Columbus police said Tuesday the man has been positively identified as 27-year-old Miles Monsay Jackson, whose next of kin have been notified. But they released no new details about the circumstances of Monday’s shooting at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in suburban Columbus.

Westerville officers responded to a report of a man passed out in a car Monday and followed medics to the hospital. Westerville police, Columbus police and the hospital said in a joint statement that the man was found to have active felony warrants. During a transfer of custody “an altercation ensued” at about 2:15 p.m. Monday “which resulted in the discharge of firearms” from the Columbus Division of Police and St. Ann’s security officers, they said.

Earlier, authorities characterized the shooting as an “exchange of gunfire,” but the later joint statement said only that an additional firearm was recovered at the scene. Police had said the man had outstanding domestic violence and weapons warrants out of Franklin County, Ohio.

The Ohio Attorney General Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.