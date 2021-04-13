LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada suspended use of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines on Tuesday while federal authorities investigate reports of people experiencing serious reactions including blood clots.

The state COVID-19 Task Force cited a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to pause use of the single-dose vaccine also called Janssen.

The Southern Nevada Health District said it stopped administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at clinics, including Las Vegas-area sites including the Las Vegas Convention Center, downtown Cashman Center conference hall and district office.

The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they were investigating six cases, including one death, involving women between the ages of 18 and 48 who experienced unusual clots six to 13 days after vaccination.

State officials said Monday no serious reactions had been reported among people receiving the Johnson & Johnson shot in Nevada.

Officials say than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines remain available in Nevada, the task force statement said, and appointment slots are open.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been used in two Federal Emergency Management Agency mobile vaccine units that have been traveling to reservations and rural parts of Nevada. No mobile clinics were planned Tuesday.

