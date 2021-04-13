DUNN, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina child was struck by a car and killed, and the driver is facing multiple charges, including driving while impaired, police said.

Dunn Police Chief Clark White said a 10-year-old girl was trying to retrieve a dog which had run near a road on Monday, news outlets reported. According to White, one driver had already stopped on Jackson Road to avoid hitting the girl.

White said another car ran off the street and onto the curb before hitting the girl and the stopped car. The girl and the two motorists were all taken to the hospital. The girl, whose identity has not been released, died later.

According to White, Ronald Alphonso Fox, 67, was charged with DWI, reckless driving and felony death by vehicle. He is jailed under $25,000 bond at the Harnett County Detention Center, and was scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday.

